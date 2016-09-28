Mumbai

Unravelling the enigma called Dhoni

Common roots:Neeraj Pandey (left) says actor Sushant Singh Rajput was able to connectto M.S. Dhoni’s background as both of them hail from Bihar.— Photo: Rajneesh Londhe

Common roots:Neeraj Pandey (left) says actor Sushant Singh Rajput was able to connectto M.S. Dhoni’s background as both of them hail from Bihar.— Photo: Rajneesh Londhe  

Director Neeraj Pandey hopes his movie will inspire others to make sports a central theme in their films

Biographical films have been made aplenty, both in India and internationally. After all, every life has a unique story. At least that’s what Neeraj Pandey, director of the upcoming M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, believes.

When producer Arun Pandey approached him to direct a film based on the life of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Neeraj wasn’t onboard immediately.

The producer and screenwriter, best known for A Wednesday (2008), met the cricketer to find out if there was a story worth telling. During the meeting, Neeraj found the life of Mahi, as he is popularly known, to be rather mysterious, an enigma that he was convinced was worth unravelling.

To explore Dhoni’s life, Neeraj began putting together a set of writers and researchers. After meeting the Indian captain along with co-writer Dilip Jha, Neeraj travelled to places where Dhoni lived and worked before he acquired national and international fame.

Extensive research

“Right from Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Kharagpur to Kolkata and Delhi, we met people who M.S. knew, and who knew M.S.,” recalls the 43-year-old director, who tried to get as many narratives on Dhoni’s life as he could.

At this point, the research stage of the film, the filmmaker’s biggest challenge was to filter out the hyperbole. “Now that Dhoni is a star, those who knew him can’t say anything disrespectful or bad about him,” says Neeraj, who has ensured the film is a non-biased account of the sportsman’s life. He says, “This is not a tribute to Dhoni.”

Once the script was ready, Neeraj narrated it to the cricketer. “I had told him he’d be the first person to hear it,” smiles the director, adding that he was glad that Dhoni didn’t demand changes in the script.

It’s especially noteworthy because the biopic has claimed to have used little creative liberty. “There’s background score and songs in the film, we don’t have that in real life, but everything else is as close as it gets to reality,” says Neeraj.

Then, of course, came the time to cast the perfect lead. The filmmaker had one criteria: he needed a young actor to play Dhoni. “When I met Sushant [Singh Rajput], he came across as a passionate and hungry actor.”

Neeraj says the Patna-born 30-year-old actor could connect to Dhoni’s background as both of them hailed from Bihar.

Neeraj, who has also directed Special 26 (2013) and Baby (2015), says he’s concerned about a distinct lack of sports films in Bollywood. Of the few in India, the filmmaker has been inspired and impressed by Hip Hip Hurray (1984) and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013).

“We only do something when there’s a precedent,” he says. Neraj hopes M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story will trigger more filmmakers to take up sports as a central theme in their work.



Neeraj says the biggest challenge

was to present a non-biased account of the sportsman’s life



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY