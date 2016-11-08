U.P.-bound private bus turns turtle in Thane, 16 injured

Sixteen people were injured after the private bus they were travelling in overturned while overtaking a truck in Thane on Monday. The Kasar Wadavli police have booked the bus driver for accepting passengers and luggage beyond its capacity which, prima facie, seems to have led to the accident.

The bus left Borivali at around 11 a.m. with 75 passengers, and was destined for Uttar Pradesh. “All the passengers were natives of Nepal, and were heading to the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh. The bus came through Ghodbunder road and was passing through Thane when the accident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. near Nagla Bunder,” said inspector B.S. Tambe, Kasar Wadavli police station.

After the bus came to a stop, the driver climbed out and fled. Passing motorists and locals called up the police control room and pulled all the 75 passengers out. While some of them were taken to Jupiter Hospital in autorickshaws, others were taken in ambulances.

The police said 15 passengers suffered minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after being administered medical aid, while an woman has been kept overnight for observation as she is pregnant.

A team from Kasar Wadavli police station conducted a panchnama and arranged for a crane to turn the bus, after which it was taken to the police station. “The bus is equipped to carry 52 passengers. Further, there was a large quantity of luggage on the top of the bus, which affected its balance while overtaking the truck at a high speed,” said another officer with the Kasar Wadavli police. The police have registered a case against the driver for causing injury and endangering life due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

“The bus belongs to a U.P.-based tours and travels company, and we are making inquiries with the firm’s management to trace the driver,” Mr. Tambe said.

The incident comes two days after a taxi carrying nine passengers turned turtle on the Eastern Freeway while on the way to Mumba Devi temple in Zaveri Bazaar. Six people, including a minor, had lost their lives.

Bus driver booked

for accepting passengers and luggage beyond

its capacity