Two-year-old girl killed in slab collapse in Virar

A two-year-old girl died in the early hours of Saturday in Virar when a slab of the ceiling fell on her.

The incident occurred at 5:30 a.m. when the family of Aliya Rashid Kasar, who was just a year and nine months old, was sleeping in their house in Shabnam Manzil, Virar (East). The girl was was immediately rushed to Sanjeevani Hospital in Virar after the incident, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Aliya’s father, Rashid Wahi Kasar (27), had moved into the building two years back.

Police Sub-Inspector Shital K. Doijad, who is investigating the case, said the family was sleeping in their house on the second floor of Shabnam Manzil. “The little girl was sleeping little away from her parents, when the three-four feet long and about two inch thick slab of concrete fell on her,” she said. The girl was hit on the head.

According to sources the building was almost twenty three year old and was in need of repairs.

The writer is a freelance journalist