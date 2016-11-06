Two held for assault on photojournalists at Bombay House

The MRA Marg police on Saturday arrested two accused in connection with the assault on news photographers outside the Tata Group’s headquarters in Mumbai on Friday.

Three photographers with leading dailies were assaulted by security guards allegedly hired by the Tata Group on Friday morning. The incident elicited a strong backlash from the journalistic fraternity, and, on Friday night, the MRA Marg police registered a case of unlawful assembly, rioting and assault in connection with the incident.

“Two accused have been arrested on Saturday. More will be arrested soon. We are going through videos of the incident and are identifying the accused based on the footages,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe said.

The arrested have been identified as Mayuresh Gurav and Ganesh Shinde, both security guards employed by the private security agency to enforce security at the Bombay House.

Both were produced in Esplanade Court on Saturday afternoon and remanded in judicial custody till November 11. The police are making inquiries with their employers to identify the other accused in the case, the police said.

A large numner of photographers had gathered outside Bombay House, where ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry was to arrive to attend a board meeting of Indian Hotels.

