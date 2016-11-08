Mumbai

Tunisian leader presented Jamnalal Bajaj award

Sheikh Ghannouchi, leader of Ennandha Party, Tunisia’s largest political party, was presented the Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation’s international award for promoting Gandhian values outside India on Monday.

Mr. Ghannouchi played a key role in guiding Tunisia from acrimony between Islamists and secularists towards a stable democracy using Gandhian values.

Mohan Hirabai Hiralal, founder and convenor of Vrikshamitra, was honoured for outstanding contribution in the field of Constructive Work. He worked for village empowerment in Menda Lekha in Gadchiroli, which became the first village in India to exercise community rights to harvest bamboo under the Forest Rights Act.

The award for application of science and technology for rural development was presented to BonBehari Vishnu Nimbkar, founder of Nimbkar Agricultural Research Institute, known for pioneering work in research and development in animal husbandry and agriculture.

The award for development and welfare of women and children was presented to Dr. Nannapaneni Manga Devi, founder secretary of Sri Venkateswara Bala Kuteer and Chetana Charitable Trust.

Each category carries a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 3:27:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/Tunisian-leader-presented-Jamnalal-Bajaj-award/article16439634.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY