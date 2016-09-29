To curb malpractices, BMC frames new vigilance rules

A new vigilance framework based on the Central Vigilance Commission has been set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for scrutinising road works. This will also monitor deviation in tender clauses, in turn allowing the entire bidding process to be questioned before the contract is awarded, officials said.

This year, the civic body has been under fire for bad roads and irregularities in road works by its Roads department. An inquiry had found several officials and six major contractors guilty of irregularities, and several arrests were made after the civic body filed an FIR with the Mumbai police.

The new guidelines, officials said, will not only curb malpractices, but having a strong CVC-like mechanism will make the tendering system more foolproof. The new guidelines will allow, for the first time, abnormal tender conditions incorporated at the last minute to favour one party or the other to be questioned. There is no mechanism at present to question the bidding process in advance, and aggrieved parties raise objections only when the bids are opened.

The guidelines read: “If some abnormal tender conditions violating these CVC guidelines are seen incorporated in [the] tender by the user department, in such cases the tender will receive poor response. This practice is a problem area. Hence, any such cases submitted be referred to the vigilance department for examination.”

Senior officials said the vigilance department will have to strengthen its internal monitoring activities to ensure various works executed by civic departments are of the expected quality. They said the guidelines are necessary for various vigilance units to function effectively.

Now, each construction activity has to be completed as per the norms. The parameters involved in each important road construction activity will have checks and measures at both planning and execution stages. “The new modalities and guidelines are made for ensuring compliances of prerequisites, conditions, procedures, quality parameters etc. as per contract and for comprehensive vigil at appropriate time in the form of checklists and templates so as to produce quality construction and reduce problem areas,” the guidelines say.

It will also be mandatory for all roads works, including those handled by central agencies, to be monitored on an online system. “However, certain cases with prior approval of Chief Engineer (Vigilance) and investigation cases may be dealt with in [the] conventional manner,” the new rules say.

