Tired of abuse, wife spills the beans on husband’s activities

Navi Mumbai: Fed up with daily abuse, a woman decided to teach her husband a lesson by tipping off the police about his illegal activities and got him arrested. Rupesh Anant Kotkar (36), a resident of Airoli, was arrested by the Koparkhairane police on Thursday, for possessing illegal arms and impersonating as CEO of Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Intelligence Committee. “Even though he was nabbed on the tip-off by his wife, we have officially mentioned that he was arrested while patrolling at sector-4 in Koparkhairane,” said an official of Koparkhairane police station.

Kotkar was nabbed with his Endeavour car (MH-43-AT-7212) whose number plate was designed in such a way that it looked 1212, a VIP number. He had put up a board on the vehicle saying ‘CEO Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Intelligence Committee’. The police found 15 live cartridges, a country-made revolver, and two knives. Kotkar has four cases against him with the Rabale police for breaking the code of conduct when he was a functionary of the Shiv Sena, and an Arms Act offence with the Rabale and the Kalwa police. Kotkar was arrested under Sections 473, 3, 4 and 25 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 37 (1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

“After being produced before court, he was remanded in judicial custody due to which we could not interrogate him. Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Intelligence Committee is an NGO of which he was claiming to be the CEO. We could not find any ID or visiting card, but we suspect that he must have extorted money and got away with rules. We would like to urge people to come forward and inform us if Kotkar has ever cheated or extorted money from anyone,” said senior inspector Satish Gaikwad of Koparkhairane police station.