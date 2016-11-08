Mumbai

Three more held in Bombay House assault on photojournalists

The MRA Marg police on Monday made three more arrests in connection with the assault on photojournalists at the headquarters of Tata Group last week.

The three photojournalists with English dailies were among the scores of media professionals who had gone to the Bombay House in Fort as Cyrus Mistry, former chairman of Tata Sons, was visiting the building on Friday. While covering the event, the three photojournalists were assaulted by six-seven security guards deployed by Tops Group. The MRA Marg police had registered a case of rioting, unlawful assembly, and assault.

“On Monday, three more accused were arrested by the MRA Marg police bringing the number of arrests to five. Inquiries are under way,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Ashok Dudhe.

The three accused have been identified as Shankar Ayyar, Ashok Bamne and Manvir Prajapati. The police said all the three were arrested in Mumbai.

On Saturday, the police had arrested Mayuresh Gurav and Ganesh Shinde. All the five accused are employees of the Tops Group, and were deployed at the Bombay House on the day of the incident.

The police are going through the video footage of the incident, which was recorded by eyewitnesses.

