Three arrested for cheating construction firm of ₹20 crore

Navi Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (II) has arrested three people for allegedly cheating a construction company of ₹20 crore by forging documents of six plots.

The accused identified as Avinash Pandurang Koli (35), Naresh Pandurang Mhatre (35) and Sanjay Pandurang Koli (40), were arrested on Thursday. They were presented before court on Friday and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the police are on the lookout for the other five accused: the Congress president of Raigad district, Sudam Gokul Patil, Gokul Shaniwar Patil, Prakash Naga Bhoir, Sanjay Dattatrey Patil and Vasant Sawlaram Shette.

The accused, in 2013, had sold six plots at Roadpali to Venkat Alhat, partner of Pratik Anant construction firm. “They forged papers and showed that the six plots belonged to five farmers who sold the plots to the complainant for ₹20 crore. When the complainant approached the CIDCO for the permission to construct buildings, the firm was told that the plots belonged to the CIDCO. The firm then lodged a police complaint,” said senior police inspector Raju Sonawane of EOW II.

The police suspect that someone from the CIDCO is involved in the fraud. “We have recovered two Mercedes cars worth ₹1 crore,” said Mr. Sonawane.