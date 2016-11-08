This year’s Diwali was less noisy

The noise levels from firecrackers this Diwali was 10 decibels lower than last year’s, said anti-noise pollution activist Sumaira Abdulali on Monday. “Last year, the noise levels were recorded at 123 decibels, while this year, they were at 113.5 decibels,” Ms. Abdulali said at an anti-honking campaign jointly launched by the Mumbai Police, Awaaz Foundation, and the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Titled ‘Horn Flu’, to highlight the ill-effects of honking on human heart, the campaign was inaugurated by Mumbai Police Commissioner D.D. Padsalgikar and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Milind Bharambe.

Police officials attribute the fall to a campaign conducted just before Diwali this year. “We held sessions all over the city and made appeals to citizens. We even reached out to schoolchildren. Action was taken whenever a case of loud firecrackers being burst was reported to us. We registered over 1,000 cases this year,” Mr. Padsalgikar said.

The IMA has joined hands with the police to inform the people how the honking has an effect on their health. “Continuous and loud honking gives rise to palpitations and blood pressure problems. It is a self-inflicted assault.” said IMA member Dr. Parthiv Sanghvi. “My children are usually eager to burst crackers every year. But this year, to my surprise, my son refused when I offered to buy him crackers.”

The campaign also focuses on cautioning the people on penalty for those who violate the anti-honking rules. The police have brought out posters which will be put up all around the city and will be handed out at traffic signals by college students who have volunteered for the initiative.

“Honking is contagious. If even one person, whose vehicle is fifth in line at a red traffic light, honks without reason, others follow suit. This has an adverse effect on not only the motorists but also on the people staying in the area,” said Mr. Bharambe.

Mr. Bharambe said most of the people who drive to and from work every day are not even aware of the number and location of silent zones in the city. “In a drive against honking a month and a half ago, we registered more than 15,000 cases in 15 to 20 days.”