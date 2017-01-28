Thieves confess to heist, police solve two cases

Three alleged repeat offenders from Uttar Pradesh, confused over which crime they were picked up for, spilled the beans on a crime the police were unaware of.

The Mumbai Railway Police, who caught them for the theft of a laptop and a wallet aboard an express train, ended up solving the theft of 27 laptop from the parcel bogie of an express train in Bangalore in last year.

Nakush Joseph, a Pune resident, filed a complaint on September 9 about the theft of his laptop and a wallet containing ₹ 1,800 and documents while travelling from Pune to Mumbai on the Konark Express.

The Railway Police Crime Branch analysed data of cell phones that passed between Mumbai and Pune on the day of the theft and caught Jagdish Soni, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

“When Soni was picked up, he said he and two associates committed several thefts on express trains, including 28 laptops from the parcel bogie of the Udyan Express in September last year,” said DCP Samadhan Pawar, Central Zone, Mumbai Railway Police .

The police subsequently apprehended Soni’s accomplices, identified as Kamal Yadav and Dinesh Nirmal, and brought all the three accused to Mumbai. They were placed under arrest in connection with the theft of Mr. Joseph’s valuables. The railway police then sought information about the theft of 28 laptops that the accused had confessed to have stolen.

“We found out that the theft had indeed took place and a case had been registered by the Bangalore City Railway Police. Based on the interrogation of the accused, we recovered the laptops and a walkie talkie from a location in Firozabad, along with Mr. Joseph’s laptop. We are still in the process of finding out who the walkie talkie belongs to,” Mr. Pawar said.

The police are now interrogating the accused to find out if they have been responsible for any other thefts on express trains, and they will soon be handed over to the Bangalore City Railway police for further inquiries in the Udyan Express case, said officials.