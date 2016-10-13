Mumbai

Theatre: The Deep Blue Sea

Catch a screening of Terence Rattigan’s masterpiece. The setting is a flat in Ladbroke Grove, West London, 1952. When Hester Collyer is found by her neighbours in the aftermath of a failed suicide attempt, the story of her tempestuous affair with a former RAF pilot and the breakdown of her marriage to a High Court judge begins to emerge. Behind the fragile veneer of post-war civility burns a brutal sense of loss and longing. The screening is for two hours and 30 minutes. Tickets: Rs. 500.

Time: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Venue: Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Phone: 2284567

