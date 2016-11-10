Theatre: Shakespearecha Mhatara

Directed by Makarand Deshpande, along with Ansh Theatre Group, Shakespearecha Mhatara is a Marathi play based on William Shakespeare’s tragedy King Lear . The play showcases the battle between the father and the king, and the curse of his decisions. It is a fresh take on the Shakespearean tragedy, complete with melodramatic twists, poetry and prose. The production is part of the ongoing Prithvi Theatre Festival. Tickets are for Rs. 500.

Venue: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Time: 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Phone: 26149546