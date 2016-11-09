Theatre: Meghani Sarvani

Directed by Utkarsh Mazumdar, Meghani Sarvani is a musical that showcases the life of Gujarati writer, freedom fighter, poet and journalist Zhaverchand Meghani. The play lets you discover the ups and downs of Meghani’s life: from being a prisoner during the freedom struggle, to learning Bengali and translating Bengali poems into Gujarati. The musical is a part of the ongoing Prithvi Theatre Festival. Tickets are for Rs. 500.

Venue: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Time: 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Phone: 26149546