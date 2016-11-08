Mumbai

Theatre: Hum Panch

This play directed by Om Katare isn’t a rendition of the ’90s show, but it is just as impactful. Hum Panch portrays the obstacles faced by a single mother. The protagonist has the mammoth task of raising four daughters. Of the many challenges facing her are providing the girls with a good education and grooming them to face life’s struggles The play is a part of the ongoing Prithvi Theatre Festival. Tickets: Rs. 500.

Venue: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Time: 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Phone: 26149546

