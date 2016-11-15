Mumbai

Theatre: Gentlemen’s Club aka Tape

Puja Sarup and Sheena Khalid’s theatre group titled Patchwork Ensemble presents this unique theatrical production that imagines what it would be like to have a club that allows drag kings to perform. A highlight is Rocky aka Shammsher, who pays a tribute to the golden era of Hindi cinema and its star, Shammi Kapoor. He’s got his dedicated harem swooning over him. The cast of this play comprises Puja Sarup, Sheena Khalid, Shikha Talsania and Ratnabali Bhatacharejee. Tickets are priced at Rs. 175.

Venue: Prithvi Theatre, Juhu

Time: 7 pm and 9.30 p.m.

Phone: 2614 9546

