Mumbai

The Polanski connection

The Pianist (2002), the harrowing story of a Jewish-Polish musician’s persecution during World War II, may well be controversial director Roman Polanski’s most acclaimed film on war, but it certainly was not his first. It is a lesser-known fact that Polanski began his career in films as an actor in Wajda’s A Generation and went on to feature in his other films like Lotna (1959), Innocent Sorcerers (1960) and Samson (1961). Influenced by and learning from Wajda in his early years as a filmmaker, Polanski, while still in Poland, directed a couple of shorts. Of these, the poignant When Angels Fall (1959) deserves special mention. The weight of history, the power of personal and collective memory, the effect of popular mythology are all explored in this evocative film about a day in the life of an old woman who works as an attendant at a public men’s room, and whose wrinkled face and hollow eyes are a testament to the ravages of her past.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 20, 2020 1:10:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/The-Polanski-connection/article16643328.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY