The Hindu In School chess contest

It is time for students to put on their thinking caps.

On October 22 and 23,The Hindu In SchoolChess Competition will be held at Smt. Jyotsna Harshad Valia Conference Hall in Andheri West.

Three categories

The competition will begin at 8 a.m. and will be conducted in the sub-junior (Standard I to III), junior (Standard IV to VI), and senior (Standard VII to X) categories.

Students should submit their school identity cards and a printout of the email fromThe Hinduconfirming their particiaption at the registration desk.

Swiss League format

The comeptition will be based on the Swiss League under latest FIDE Rapid Rules. Players will have to Bring chess sets and chess clocks.

Each participant will be charged an entry fee of Rs. 100.Contact P.A. Sudesh: +91 9930048802/94223 17519. For details, visit:www.thehindu.com/this chess