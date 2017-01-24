Thane doc helps save air passenger’s life

MUMBAI: A doctor from Thane and a Mumbai airport medical team saved the life an air passenger, who suffered a heart attack at Terminal 2 (T2) on Sunday night. This is the second such case at the airport in four days.

The 45-year-old passenger, an Indian passport holder, whose identity has not been revealed, had arrived from Bangkok on Thai Airways flight number TG-317 and suddenly collapsed near baggage belt number 6. Passengers rushed to him and this attracted the attention of Thane-based anaesthesiologist Dr. Gayatri Patankar, who had landed from Dubai.

“I had cleared Customs and saw a middle-aged obese man on a wheel chair. A crowd was around him and he was unconscious and had no pulse,” Dr. Patankar told The Hindu. “I asked passengers to lie him on the floor and started to revive him. The airport medical team arrived with the kit and the patient was revived in the third attempt.”

“It was the most heart-filling experience of my life as all were watching me. Everybody clapped, saluted and blessed me. A girl even came and said ‘I want to thank you in Indian style’ and touched my feet,” said Dr. Patankar. “That was my greatest reward.”

Airport officials said the patient was then shifted to Seven Hills Hospital. Angiography has detected a triple vessel disease and he has been advised a bypass surgery.

Four days ago, the airport medical team saved the life of another passenger, who had a cardiac arrest. “On January 19, a 70-year-old passenger, who had arrived from Frankfurt by LH756, suddenly collapsed at pre-immigration area,” said airport officials.

“The passenger was lying on the floor. He was unresponsive with cold extremities, shallow breathing and no palpable pulse,” the officials said.

He was attended to and was shifted to Seven Hills Hospital. He has undergone an angioplasty and is stable.