Thane: callers scared victims, made them cry

The Thane police on Friday said the telecallers involved in the racket busted earlier this week created extreme fear of legal action in the minds of their targets, to the point of making some of them cry and plead for mercy. This was observed when recordings of calls seized during the police’s raids were examined by the police.

The racket was busted on Tuesday after the Thane police received information that US citizens were being cheated to the tune of thousands of dollars on a daily basis by posing as officials of the US Internal Revenue Service. The police conducted simultaneous raids on three ‘call centres’ in Mira Road, arresting 70 people and detaining 700 others.

In the raids, the police, among other evidence, had seized a large number of hard disks, in which the calls were recorded.

The police said that the telecallers would start off by telling their targets that irregularities had been observed in their taxes, and would then start threatening them with legal action. The ‘legal action’ included arrest by the local police, inclusion of the targets’ names in a blacklist which would make it impossible to secure a job anywhere and cancellation of their social security numbers.