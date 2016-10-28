Thackeray case hearing on Dec 5: HC

Shiv Sena MP and Saamana editor Sanjay Raut will be examined by lawyers representing Jaidev Thackeray on December 5, the date set by the Bombay High Court on Thursday for the next hearing in the suit filed by Jaidev disputing the will made by his father, late Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray.

On October 10, Mr. Raut had not appeared as a witness before the court, and the matter was deferred till Thursday to enable the court fix a date for next hearing. The court had also warned that if Mr. Raut remained absent at the next hearing, the court might consider issuing a warrant against him. Jaidev has challenged Bal Thackeray’s last will, made on December 13, 2011, which did not give him anything but bequeathed a substantial share of the property to Jaidev’s brother and Sena president, Uddhav Thackeray. Jaidev, whose relations with Bal Thackeray were strained, alleged that his father was of unsound mind, and was under Uddhav’s influence when he made the will. Bal Thackeray died in November 2012.

The HC had earlier asked the two parties to try and settle the dispute amicably, but they failed to reach a compromise. A witness had said Bal Thackeray had made several wills since 1997, and the beneficiaries had remained unchanged in all of them, but the assets given to each beneficiary kept changing. — PTI