Teenager runaway from Bihar lands in flesh trade in Pune

The Panvel city police have arrested six people after a 16-year-old girl, who eloped with her lover from Bihar, was allegedly raped by a Panvel resident and then trafficked to Budhwarpeth in Pune for Rs. 30,000.

The accused have been identified as Mansingh Rajaramsingh Chauhan (40) and his wife Beenadevi (27) from Devadgao in Panvel, Chaya Taman (40) and Shilpa alias Majida Rehmad Ali Lashkar (30) from Pune, and Nitishkumar Ramsevak Mohapa (18) and Anjanikumar Umesh Saha (18) from Bihar.

After the trio — all students of Class XI — fled, the victim’s father registered a case of kidnapping with the Bihar police against Mohapa and Saha.

On October 24, the victim, her boyfriend Mohapa and his friend Saha reached Kurla terminus at around 6 a.m. Chauhan approached them at the station. Upon learning that they were runaways planning to head for Goa, Chauhan told them that they will instead have to catch a train from Panvel.

“Chauhan called his wife Beenadevi and asked her to come to Panvel station. By around 7.30 a.m., Chauhan and the trio reached Panvel and met Beenadevi. She convinced them that instead of going to Goa, they should stay in Panvel and search for a job. After they agreed, Chauhan asked the victim to stay back with his wife while he arranged jobs for the boys. They believed him and the boys went with Chauhan to Dadar,” said assistant police inspector Prakash Sonawane of Panvel city police station.

Chauhan then abandoned the boys at Dadar and came back to Panvel by 5 p.m. He made the victim drink country liquor that made her half unconscious following which he raped her. “He told the victim that Mohapa and Saha have got jobs and the next day she will be shifted to his sister’s house in Pune since he will be having guests for Diwali and if people come to know that she eloped from Bihar, the police will arrest her,” Mr. Sonawane said.

On October 25, Lashkar from Pune reached Panvel to whom Chauhan had sold the victim for Rs. 30,000. “It is a routine work for Chauhan to loiter at Kurla terminus and spot runaways. We are trying to find the number of people he has trafficked,” Mr. Sonawane said.

After the victim was trafficked to Pune, she was told that Mohapa met with an accident and the cost of operation would be Rs. 2 lakh and failing to pay will lead to amputation of legs. To earn that money, the victim was asked to cooperate in the flesh trade and three customers were sent to her on October 26.

On October 27, the victim got hold of Lashkar’s mobile phone and called Mohapa. “Mohapa was asleep and did not receive the call. When he woke up, he called on the number. Mohapa narrated the incident after which we spotted the location at Budhwar-peth. While we could rescue the minor on that day, the accused managed to escape,” Mr. Sonawane said.

Taman, who managed customers, and Lashkar who brought girls, were arrested on Monday night and produced before court on Tuesday, which remanded them in police custody till November 7. While Mohapa and Saha were arrested on the charge of kidnapping a minor, the rest were arrested under the IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The writer is a freelance journalist