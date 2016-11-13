Tata Litfest to honour Amitav Ghosh, Gulzar

Author Amitav Ghosh and poet-filmmaker Gulzar will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement and Poet Laureate awards respectively at the Tata Literature Live festival 2016, to be held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) from November 17.

In previous years, the festival had honoured writers like Kiran Nagarkar (2015), M.T. Vasudevan Nair (2014), Khushwant Singh (2013), V.S. Naipaul (2012) and Mahasweta Devi (2011) with Lifetime Achievement awards. Vikram Seth was the recipient of the Poet Laureate award in 2015.

The seventh edition of the four-day festival will feature two new awards: the Big Little Book awards for the author and Ilustrator in the Literature-for-Children category and the Sultan Padamsee award for playwriting.

The festival will also confer a First Book award, Book of the Year in fiction and non-fiction categories and a Business Book award.

The festival, which will bring together an eclectic mix of authors from around the world, will be held at the NCPA, Nariman Point from November 17-20 and at the Prithvi Theatre, Juhu on November 19 and November 20.