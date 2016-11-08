Syrian civil war may last a decade: Khalili

The civil war in Syria is likely to last at least 10 years going by sociological and political science studies of such “vicious civil wars”, said Laleh Khalili, a professor of Middle East politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), London. She was speaking at an event in Fort on Monday.

“The costs of this are unbearable to think of,” she said. Iranian-born Khalili has written extensively on the political economy of war, counter-insurgency and confinement. She is in the city for her ongoing research on trading ports.

‘No way out’

Though she admitted her view veered on “the incredibly cynical and dark”, she said she couldn’t particularly see a way out. The Syrian civil war has been raging since 2011, taking 2,50,000 lives and displacing millions.

Describing Russian president Vladimir Putin as engaging in “masculinist politics”, she said it “ultimately boils down to proving his power against the U.S.”. “Maybe the Syrian war will end like with Chechnya — in complete destruction,” she said. “I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel.” And once the war winds down, the consequences will be enormous, she said.

Unending violence

Khalili also spoke at length about the string of uprisings through the Arab world from 2011, where an “incredibly hopeful moment ended in conflagration and blood-letting”. A revolution sparked off in Tunisia reverberated through the region, bringing the promise of regime change and hope, but violence continues to mar these countries.

Responding to a question on how somewhere down the line, the vision for democracy was lost, she said the opposition’s idea of democracy itself was not a commonly agreed upon one. “Once there was an opening, a lack of what democracy meant saw [things] fall apart,” she said.

And while she pointed to widespread displacement, starvation and dysfunctionality through this region, she identified one sliver of positivity. Khalili said, “One amazing thing in these five years is some amazing art, literature, cinema, poetry has emerged. Maybe that is something to celebrate.”

‘ Ingenious use of media’

Though social media has often been given a heroic role in the Arab spring, Khalili herself was somewhat less enamoured by it and said much of the organising internally happened in old fashioned ways, given the internet wasn’t widespread enough.

She said, “But the use of social media was ingenious in the way they used themselves to advertise to the West.”

The writer is a freelance journalist