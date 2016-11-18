Submit report on charges against Bhujbal: HC to ED

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit a report on its probe into money-laundering charges against Chhagan Bhujbal and his family. The ED will have to submit the report in three weeks.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice M.S. Sonak was hearing a PIL filed by activist Anjali Damania.

The HC had earlier directed the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the ED to look into the allegations. The ACB registered three FIRs against Bhujbal and the ED registered a case of money-laundering and arrested Bhujbal on March 14. Bhujbal’s nephew Sameer was arrested later.

Damania’s lawyer Vijay Hiremath argued that the ED is yet to arrest several other accused in the money-laundering case. — PTI

Bhujbal withdrew his petition challenging the constitutional validity of money laundering Act provisions