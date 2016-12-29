Stolen car music systems worth ₹7.8 lakh seized

Mumbai: The Mulund police on Wednesday seized 61 car stereos worth ₹7.8 lakh from a three-member gang that operated in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Pune and Bengaluru.
The police said Kadar Toharuddin Shaikh, Mohammad Jahid Mehraj Lohar alias Batalya, and Juber Ahmed Rahees Khan, who have 30 to 35 cases registered against them, were arrested in Pune and Mumbai.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Pradhan said, “The three used to drive a WagonR car to Thane and sit in bars till 2 a.m. They would then roam the city, find cars parked in deserted areas, break open their windows, and steal stereos and laptops.” The trio would then sell the stolen goods to shops in Colaba and J.J. Marg. Sixty four such cases of theft have been registered at Mulund Police Station since 2015.
The writer is an intern with The Hindu
