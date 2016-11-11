State plans option to shift bars, wine shops out of villages

In a move which is likely to attract opposition, especially from women’s organisations, the State excise department is set to introduce the option to shift wine shops and bars outside villages, instead of closing them.

As per the existing law, if more than 50 per cent women voters from a village pass a resolution demanding closure of wine shops or bars, the establishment is removed from the village.

“We are not going to touch this law, but we feel that we must provide an option to it,” State Excise Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said. According to the minister, the State will introduce a new law, which will allow shifting wine, beer shops or bars outside the grampanchayat limits or to a spot that does not have houses within 100 metres.

“The government does not want to take away the right of women to demand closure of alcohol shops, but it has been observed that banning a shop in a particular village does not serve any fruitful purpose. On the contrary, illegal liquor sales increase. We want to curb such illegalities,” Mr. Bawankule said.

Women’s organisations, however, are not happy with the government’s intentions. “When women demand a ban on alcohol, they mean a ban and not shifting of the place from one spot to another. We do not understand what is even the need of such measures. Whom do you want to please by brining in such laws?” asked Mariam Dhavale, State president of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA).

Kiran Moghe, State vice-president of AIDWA, questioned the rationale behind the move. “Who has asked the department to go ahead with this step? Have they consulted women’s organisations, villagers or anyone? How can the government decide that banning alcohol in villages is not useful? It is nothing but dilution of the existing law, and it will be opposed by all women’s organisations,” she said.

The State government also plans to bring in the ‘Gramrakshak Policy’ envisioned by veteran social activist Anna Hazare. The policy aims at tackling illicit liquor businesses in rural areas with the help the village youth. “It is often difficult for police to raid and arrest culprits in these cases. Through this policy, young people from the village will be empowered with certain rights to lead crackdowns on illegal liquor businesses in the village,” said the minister.

When women demand a ban on alcohol, they mean a ban and not shifting of the place from one spot to another. We do not understand what is even the need of such measures.Mariam Dhavale,State president, AIDWA