State govt. ready with new DC rules policy

The city’s skyline and skewed property market of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are both in for a major correction, with the State government giving finishing touches to a policy for having uniform development control rules (DCR). The Unified DCR policy has received Chief MinisterDevendra Fadnavis’s nod this week, paving the way for uniformity in the skyline in the satellite towns surrounding Mumbai while , promising corrections in property rates. “We are likely to publish the new policy any time now,” said Nitin Kareer, principal secretary, urban development department (UDD).

Senior officials said the Unified DCR policy is likely to de-congest seven municipal corporations in the MMR: Thane,Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayandar, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai and Vasai-Virar. However, it will not be be applicable to Greater Mumbai, which already has its own separate DCR regulations in place.

According to the proposal cleared by the CM, drastic changes have been made to the way MMR municipalities are regulating use of Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) in the region. The new ‘unified DCR’ will remove the zoning and loading restrictions currently in place on the loading of TDR on a plot, effectively opening up the development potential of the plot manifold. At the same time, it will moderate TDR rates in the market. This could have a minor effect on the property rates as well, officials said.

The new changes will mean the DCR will henceforth be indexed, forcing municpal corporations to issue built-up area to a holder of the development rights certificate (DRC). Unlike the existing regulations, under which floor space index (FSI) credit are allotted to the holder, the built-up area will be indexed to the ready reckoner (RR) rates. “The indexing will make rates of plots that generate the certificate in the first place proportional to the plot receiving the credits (plots on which TDR is loaded),” said a senior official.

TDR is issued to owners who surrender land hitherto reserved for playgrounds, markets, gardens, or road-widening to the civic body. In the MMR, unlike in Mumbai, developers and plot owners get an equivalent amount of development rights as compensation. These can be used in different planning zones, depending on which sector they are being generated from.

For example, in Thane, which has 11 planning zones, the TDR generated from a plot in old Thane’s sectors 1, 2 and 3 is allowed to be unloaded in sectors 4 to 6 and 8 to 11. Here, the FSI of the receiving plot is not allowed to exceed by more than 0.4 times of the total area. In the new sectors of 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11, the development rights are utilized in their respective planning zones only to the extent of 0.4 times area of the receiving plot. Once the ‘unified DCR’ is in place, the zoning concept will carried out on the basis on the RR, making the zoning process redundant.

The new rules will also put a cap on the loading ability, and increase the existing caps. For example, the loading cap on TDR in Thane currently is 0.8 on a plot in new Thane and 0.4 in old Thane. “The new policy will ensure there is a combined cap on the concepts of TDR, floor space index (FSI) and premium loaded on a plot,” said a senior official.