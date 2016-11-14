State govt collects record Rs. 459 cr. in taxes in two days

Even as citizens struggled for cash at banks and ATMs across the city, civic bodies in the State witnessed a massive surge in payments of outstanding taxes worth Rs. 339.57 crore as people rushed to clear their dues with the demonetised 500- and 1,000-rupee notes. The revenue, as of Sunday, is a record for civic bodies.
Last week, the Centre had accepted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s request to allow citizens to pay taxes and dues to government bodies in demonetised currency. “The total amount collected by civic bodies in last the two days is approximately Rs. 339.57 crore. We have received tremendous response, and the amount is likely to increase,” a senior government official said.
Taking note of the response, the State government has decided to extend the deadline for accepting old notes till midnight of November 14. Despite Monday being a public holiday, all municipal corporations and councils will remain open between 8 a.m. till midnight to accept dues.
On Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it had collected Rs 43.07 crore, the most among civic bodies, followed by Pune Municipal Corporation with Rs. 41.67 crore. Pimpri-Chinchwad and Kalayan-Dombivli civic bodies collected Rs. 15.82 crore and Rs. 22.44 crore respectively. Municipal councils collected a total of Rs. 62.95 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor