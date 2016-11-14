State govt collects record Rs. 459 cr. in taxes in two days

Even as citizens struggled for cash at banks and ATMs across the city, civic bodies in the State witnessed a massive surge in payments of outstanding taxes worth Rs. 339.57 crore as people rushed to clear their dues with the demonetised 500- and 1,000-rupee notes. The revenue, as of Sunday, is a record for civic bodies.

Last week, the Centre had accepted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s request to allow citizens to pay taxes and dues to government bodies in demonetised currency. “The total amount collected by civic bodies in last the two days is approximately Rs. 339.57 crore. We have received tremendous response, and the amount is likely to increase,” a senior government official said.

Taking note of the response, the State government has decided to extend the deadline for accepting old notes till midnight of November 14. Despite Monday being a public holiday, all municipal corporations and councils will remain open between 8 a.m. till midnight to accept dues.

On Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it had collected Rs 43.07 crore, the most among civic bodies, followed by Pune Municipal Corporation with Rs. 41.67 crore. Pimpri-Chinchwad and Kalayan-Dombivli civic bodies collected Rs. 15.82 crore and Rs. 22.44 crore respectively. Municipal councils collected a total of Rs. 62.95 crore.