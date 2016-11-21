Stand united against demonetisation: Uddhav to traders

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked the country’s trader community to unite against the Central government’s demonetisation initiative, and assured them of the party’s support.

On Sunday, a delegation of traders held a meeting with Mr. Thackeray to explain hardships being faced by the trading community. “Not only your generation, but even the next generation is going to suffer from this decision. Are you going to remain silent? Do not sit idle and shed tears. Be prepared to fight against this autocratic decision,” Mr. Thackeray said.

“He (Narendra Modi) was elected by the country’s 125-crore population, which was disillusioned with Congress rule. This population should have been taken into confidence before any such decision,” he said.

Earlier, a delegation of traders held a meeting with the Sena chief, where he was informed that the trading business has taken a 70-per cent hit due to demonetisation. “Our business has come to a complete standstill. November and December are usually the best profit- making months for us, but demonetisation has completely changed the picture,” Viren Shah of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association said after meeting. He added that the association has conveyed its problems to the Prime Minister in the past. “The government has taken the decision without adequate homework,” he said.

Biren Lambichiya, another officer bearer of the association said that retail traders helped Mr Modi to achieve power. “But now he is taking steps against us,” he said.

Despite these strong opinions from the trading community, the Sena chief chose to not speak against the move. When asked whether he supports traders’ demands, he point to other Sena leaders, asking them to speak.