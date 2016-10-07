Spl. public prosecutor named for all cases involving Rajan

Advocate Pradeep Gharat has been appointed special public prosecutor in all the 70 cases, including the murder of journalist J Dey, in which gangster Chhota Rajan is an accused.

“I have been informed by the CBI that the notification has been issued in my name, and today I appeared in the Dey case,” Mr. Gharat said. Earlier he had appeared as special prosecutor in stamp paper scam involving Abdul Karim Telgi and hit-and-run case involving Salman Khan.

The special court had on August 31 framed charges against Rajan in that case. The agency had filed a supplementary charge sheet against Rajan, on August 5, claiming that he had the journalist murdered because Dey’s articles and a planned book portrayed Rajan as ‘chindi’ (a small fry).

Dey had planned the book, titled “Chindi — Rags to Riches”, wherein he was going to write the stories of 20 gangsters with humble origins. “Dey was going to expose the fake patriotic mask used by him (Rajan) to secure himself and to accumulate wealth for his family. The book was to have that Rajan had no concern for those who made him big,” the charge sheet had said.

The book was also to portray Rajan’s friend-turned-foe Dawood Ibrahim as being superior to him.

According to the charge sheet, Rajan, who was reportedly hiding in Malaysia, had called Dey for a meeting but the journalist refused.

Journalist Jigna Vora, an accused in the case and now on bail, is the one who instigated the murder, the CBI said. — PTI