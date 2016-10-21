Songs of celebration

Four years ago, New York-based vocalist Ila Paliwal began working on a new concept: to present traditional Hindustani melodies in a new format that would retain their roots and yet appeal to a larger audience. The result was Navaratna , an album that focused on nine festivals celebrated in India.

The album’s executive producer is AR Rahman, while drummer Ranjit Barot has arranged the music. On Friday evening, Paliwal performs her tracks from the 2015 album for Mumbai’s audiences. “Indian classical music has ragas and compositions about various gods, Hindu festivals and seasons,” says the US-based vocalist. “While there have been many beautiful albums with compositions for gods and seasons, I did not really find anything about the festivals of India. That’s where the inspiration came from.”

As the title suggests, Navaratna has nine compositions. “I chose festivals from various regions and religions of India,” says Paliwal. “Most of them are traditional compositions, but Baisakhi, Eid and Christmas have been represented by newer pieces.”

The track for Pongal is based on the raga Hamsadhwani, and the one for Holi on Mishra Tilak Kamod. Baisakhi uses Bhairavi, Janamashtami is in Des, Ganesh Chaturthi is in Yaman, Diwali in Raageshri, and Christmas in Bihag. Durga Puja has a raagmala with 13 ragas, and the Eid piece, composed by Rahman, is not based on any particular raga.

According to Paliwal, the Oscar-winning composer was very closely involved with the project, and also introduced her to Barot. “I wanted to feature many traditional Indian instruments, but we have also used the folk instrument tutari (a kind of bugle) from Maharashtra, besides a large western section,” says Paliwal. She says working with Rahman has been an incredible experience. “He is the most humble person I have ever met, and he has this unique ability to make you feel so much at ease and bring the best out of you as an artiste,” she says.

Friday’s concert will feature many musicians who have played in the original album, besides artistes from Chennai and Mumbai.

For the past 16 years, Paliwal has been staying in New York. So naturally, Navaratna ’s first live performance was held at the prestigious Carnegie Hall.

The vocalist’s tutelage is varied. She began learning music at a very young age from Pandit Sitaram Vyavhare of the Gwalior gharana . Later, she also learnt from Padma Talwalkar, Raghunandan Panshikar and Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar. “I have been blessed to have learnt from such eminent vocalists,” she says, explaining the development of her own style and sound. “I also believe that in music, gharana s have very blurred lines. Over the years, you actually develop your own style that works best with your voice, talent and ability. Navaratna is my tribute to all my gurus and mentors.”

Paliwal received her master’s degree in classical vocal music from the Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Allahabad. She was invited as a guest performer at Rahman’s concerts in Los Angeles and San Francisco last year. The classical singer has also played with viola player David Carpenter and his Salome Orchestra.

An avid traveller and self-proclaimed foodie, Paliwal deftly balances her daily life and work. “We as a family are involved with many charitable organisations and our own foundation. Riyaz is part of my life, although sometimes, it is challenging. But you learn to carve out the time especially when there is an upcoming performance,” she says. Friday’s show will be testimony to that.

The author is a freelance music writer.

Navaratna by Ila Paliwal will take place at 7 p.m. today at Tata Theatre, NCPA. Tickets are priced between Rs. 400 and Rs. 863.

While there have been many beautiful albums with compositions for gods and seasons, I did not really find anything about the festivals of India. That’s where the inspiration came from

Ila Paliwal,vocalist