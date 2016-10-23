Sonakshi was comfortable with action scenes: John

Actor John Abraham said he was initially apprehensive to ask co-star Sonakshi Sinha to do action sequences in their upcoming film Force 2 .

“There was a scene where I and Sonakshi had to jump... and it was just second day of shoot. I was thinking should I tell her we have to jump... I was actually worried thinking what if she calls her dad (Shatrughan Sinha),” John told reporters at the song launch event of the film.

But he was happy to see that Sonakshi was very comfortable in the action scenes. “It felt great to see her do action [sequences],” he said.

Abraham and Sinha will be seen doing some heavy-duty daredevil scenes in the action drama, which is a sequel to the 2011 film, Force.

The song ‘ Lal Rang ’ was launched in the presence of the lead actors Abraham, Sinha, and Tahir Raj Bhasin, director Abhinay Deo, producer Vipul Shah and Ajit Andhare of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The song salutes India’s unsung martyrs and for the first time, Abraham has lent his voice to a track. He said it was Deo’s idea to use the actor’s voiceover for the anthem song.

The film is due to release on November 18. — PTI