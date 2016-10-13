Mumbai

Six children killed in Mumbai building collapse

The building is located on Anant Kanekar Marg, Behrampada, near National School in Bandra East

A four-storey structure in Bandra’s Behrampada slums collapsed on Thursday afternoon, killing six and leaving five injured. All the deceased were minors. Officials said the congested layout of the slum made rescue operations difficult and added to the time taken in extricating victims from underneath the debris.



“The rescue operation is still on and one more person is feared trapped under the rubble,” Assistant Commandant Mahesh Nalawade, NDRF, said.



According to BMC officials, the incident was reported to the fire brigade control room around 1.40 p.m., who in turn alerted the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell and fire engines, ambulances and rescue workers were rushed to the spot.

