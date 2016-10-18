Six arrested for forging court surety papers

The anti-extortion unit of the Navi Mumbai police has busted a six-member gang, who was running a racket submitting fake surety papers in courts across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for obtaining bail in at least 500 cases.

Last week, a police constable, who disguised as a customer, approached the main accused, Divakar Brijkishore Jaiswal (35), on the premises of CBD Belapur court and asked him to get fake documents made in the name of Vishal Ramchandra Bhosale for enabling him to stand as surety. Jaiswal asked the constable to meet him the next day outside Turbhe railway station. When Jaiswal came with the forged papers in the name of Mr. Bhosale, he was nabbed by an anti-extortion team.

The police later arrested five more associates of Jaiswal. They have been identified as Deepak Haribhau Shinde (35), Sunny Ramsharan Gupta (24), Babajaan Duddusaab Gudgeri (29), Ramchandra Tukaram Ugwekar (53), and Hussaini Bhima Gaikwad (41). “On submission of surety papers, the court registry would stamp the last page of the ration card. The accused used to tear off this page and replace it with a new page. They have been running the racket for over two years,” said senior police inspector Shirish Pawar.

The police have recovered Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, and fake property papers with Shinde’s photo on it, but with different names and addresses. “We have seized several documents from the computer in the possession of Gupta, who is an engineering student. At Ugwekar’s house we found fake rubber stamps, ink and a stamp-making machine,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Nitin Kausdikar.

The police also have recovered papers in connection with a few cases at Thane Session court, Kashimira, Vasai, Virar, Panvel and CBD Belapur courts. “The people who approached them were aware that they provide fake documents. If we trace these people, a case will be registered against them. This is a case of cheating with court and we have sent letters to various courts informing them about the racket,” Mr. Kausdikar said. All the accused were arrested under Sections 465, 467, 468, 471, 472 and 473 of the IPC.