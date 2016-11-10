Septuagenarian robbed of cash

A 70-year-old man on Monday was robbed of jewellery and cash worth Rs. 22 lakh when he was returning home from a bank in Kandivali, the police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred when Navin Chandra Zaveri was on his way home after withdrawing ornaments for his daughter, who returned from the U.S. Two persons accosted him and snatched his bag containing valuables and fled. The ornaments included a necklace, two diamond rings, and some cash. A case has been registered at Kandivali police station. — PTI
