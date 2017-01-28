Seeking justice for sister, a ‘poor’ girl contests polls

NAGPUR: Kiran Thakre, sister of seven-year-old Yogita Thakre — whose body was found in a car at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence in May 2009 — will contest the elections to the Nagpur Municipal corporation as an independent backed by Aam Admi Shahar Vikas Manch.

The 24-year-old will contest from ward number 18, where Mr. Gadkari’s residence is situated. Nagpur mayor Pravin Datake had contested from the ward last time as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Thakre said attempts were made to pressurise her family to withdraw Yogita’s case.

“We were even offered money. We did not get justice because we were poor. My family is still fighting. We have been through a lot of hardship since we decided to stand up against powerful people,” Ms. Thakre said, adding that she decided to contest the elections after going through the course of events.

She said, “I want to send across a message that even the poor can contest elections and dream of becoming their own representatives. My sister’s case is still stuck in the lower court. I have realised that to fight for justice, you need to have power, and to get the power, you have to contest elections.”

Her election plank is going to be ‘Vote for a poor girl this time’.

Yogita’s death

According to the post-mortem report, Yogita, a Class III student, had bruises on her arms, face and thighs.

The family had alleged that she was molested and killed by “someone.”

However, the Crime Investigation Department termed the case as ‘accidental death’ and the State government gave a clean chit to Mr. Gadkari (then a politician in Maharashtra) and his family.