Salman’s bodyguard booked for assault

Actor Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera has been booked for allegedly assaulting an acquaintance at DN Nagar in Andheri, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night after Shera got into a scuffle with Attar Umar Qureshi, with whom he also had a heated argument earlier over the phone, said senior police inspector Dhanaji Nalawade of DN Nagar police station. The altercation turned ugly when Shera allegedly beat up Qureshi.

Subsequently, the victim approached the police and filed a complaint after which Shera was booked under Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 326 of the IPC.

The victim has been hospitalised in Andheri. The reason behind the altercation is not yet clear. Also, no arrest has been made.

When Qureshi was passing through Link Road with his friends, he saw Shera and halted his car, said Mumbai Police spokesperson Ashok Dudhe in a statement.

Meanwhile, Qureshi got a call and while he was speaking, an altercation broke out between him and Shera.

According to the spokesperson, the complainant alleged that Shera hit him with a baton and but of a pistol, and fled. — PTI