Sai Baba trust to host centenary year conference

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Shirdi will be hosting a conference of representatives from all Saibaba temples in India and abroad as part of its celebrations for the centenary year of the Shri Saibaba Samadhi.

The conference will be held on December 11 at the Sai Aashram Bhakti Niwas Sthaan on Ahmednagar-Manmad Road in Shirdi. The delegates will discuss various events to be held throughout the year as part of the celebrations, and two representatives from each temple are allowed to participate in the conference, trust chairman Suresh Haware said. Forms to sign up for the conference can be filled out on the trust’s website and submitted by November 25, he added.