Sack security agency: Press Club to Tatas

Photojournalists protest the assault in Thane on Saturday.— Photo: PTI

The Mumbai Press Club has asked the Tata Group to dispense with the services of the security agency which supplies guards to the company, after news photographers were thrashed mercilessly by guards at the multi-billion-dollar group’s headquarters, Bombay House, last week.

Three photojournalists from theTimes of India,Mid-Dayand theHindustan Timeswere assaulted by the guards on Friday following a scuffle when ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry arrived to chair the board meeting of Indian Hotels, that runs the group’s Taj brand of hotels, to approve the second quarter earnings.

The Mumbai Press Club, along with some other organisations, has decided to lead a protest march on Tuesday from the Mumbai Press Club to Bombay House if the Tata Group fails to terminate the agency’s services by noon on Monday, a release here said.

Two security guards were arrested in connection with the attack on photojournalists and sent to judicial custody till November 11, Mumbai Police spokesperson Ashok Dudhe said on Friday.

The scuffle had started as soon as Mr. Mistry, who is the chairman of IHCL, arrived at the Tata Group headquarters to chair the board meeting, and photographers went beyond the cordoned area to click his pictures.

The Mumbai Press Club had earlier condemned the attack and demanded the arrest of the guards involved in the scuffle.

A Tata Group spokesperson had apologised for the incident the day it happened, saying, “Whatever happened, should not have happened.”

Controversy has dogged the Tata group, which recently sacked its chairman and temporarily reinstated Ratan Tata for four months.— PTI

