Mumbai

Rlys. brings mobile wallets on board

Cashless tickets: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu announcing the paperless unreserved ticket option through mobile in New Delhi.

Cashless tickets: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu announcing the paperless unreserved ticket option through mobile in New Delhi.

Paytm, Mobikwik enabled for payments on UTS mobile app; printout of tickets permitted as well in upgrade

Mumbai: In a push towards more cashless transactions, passengers will now be able to book their rail tickets via UTS mobile app by using wallets like Paytm and Mobikwik.

Though the UTS app was launched on October 9, 2015 there were few takers as facilities provided were inadequate, and passengers did not feeling safe about their tickets. Earlier, the cash balance could be recharged only through the Railway’s R-wallet and internet banking. The ticket could be presented only as soft copy, and a copy was not available should the phone’s battery run low, or in case of theft of or change in handset.

To overcome these limitations, other mobile wallets have been allowed, and tickets can now be printed out. After booking on the UTS app, passengers can choose to print the ticket from the ATVM machine of the originating railway station. The new facilities were made available a week ago.

“There were many complaints from passengers regarding loss of tickets in case of loss of mobile phone, so printouts have been enabled. This is a serious concern for us as passengers are not adopting smart ways to buy tickets, and instead waste hours in queue,” Narendra Patil, Chief PRO, Central Railway (CR) said. At present, the app is being used by only around 3,000 commuters every day comprising 2,680 single-journey and platform tickets and 320 season tickets. According to Railway figures, nearly 60% of total ticket bookings are for season passes.

Now, besides single journey tickets, season passes and platform tickets, passengers can buy general (unreserved) tickets for long-distance trains. The app is available to Android- and Windows-based phones. The Railway is also in the process of bringing more mobile wallet providers on board.

