Restore Navi Mumbai auditorium: MNS

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has demanded that Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe share plans for the restoration of the Vishnudas Bhave Natygruha, the lone theatre facility run by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

The Natyagruha, built in 1995 in Vashi to save theatre-lovers the long trip to Mumbai, has since fallen into a state of disrepair.

Gajanan Kale, who heads the MNS in Navi Mumbai, blamed years of negligence by the authorities for the current situation. Shrikant Mane, president of MNS’s cine wing Maharashtra Navnirman Chitrapat Karmachari Sena in Navi Mumbai, said, “We had complained about the auditorium’s condition: leaking walls, peeling plaster and broken seats. The then Municipal Commissioner, Dinesh Waghmare, ordered officials and some immediate work was carried out. However, it wasn’t sufficient, and authorities are not doing much to maintain and promote the auditorium.”

Mr. Mane added that their suggestions to have a book stall within the auditorium complex and a small movie screen for Marathi movies haven’t been taken. Local theatre artiste Vivek Bhagat said the auditorium would be packed to capacity in the early years, but footfalls have dropped drastically due to poor maintenance.

Mohan Dagaonkar, City Engineer, NMMC, said, “We do carry out routine maintenance. However, we will soon be putting forward a proposal for a total revamp.”