Republicans gain popularity vote

Conroy Remedios and Lincoln Taites turned a personal setback into a hockey advantage for many. One an experienced defender and the other a talented goalkeeper, the two Mumbai Customs players were overlooked by the Central Secretariat team for the local Super Division League. Remedios, fired up by this snub, decided to focus his energy towards guiding his club side in the same competition, with Taites as an ally. Together, these two turned out for the Bombay Republicans club instead, finishing fourth in the seven-team event, one step ahead of Central Secretariat.

Last weekend, when the Super League organised by the Mumbai Hockey Association Limited (MHAL) concluded in a burst of goals at the Mahindra Stadium, with Indian Navy edging out Western Railway 3-2 for a Rs 1.10 lakh purse and a trophy, the handshakes of appreciation from rival players and coaches were reserved for Remedios and his daring bunch of young believers at Bombay Republicans (BR), one place behind Central Railway. Winning respect from their rivals on the turf is the biggest boost for the club on its Super League debut.

Captain Remedios recalls, “Navy had videotaped their game against us and shared it with us. One Railway side requested us to share the video to help in their preparations.” As one of Mumbai’s top four, the club qualified for the Bombay Gold Cup Hockey this December, gaining a chance to rub shoulders with India’s best squads and internationals in the face-offs. “Astroturf hockey demands young legs. We had a plan for each opponent, and my teammates deserve credit for carrying out the plan. My job was to make them believe in themselves.”

Not only were the Bombay Republicans the unequivocal recipients of the popularity vote, they also ended up with the reputation of being the hardest team to contain, after they stretched Navy and troubled Western. Now, the challenge is to retain players and build the team ahead of the Gold Cup. The defender has faced it before. Days before the MHAL Super League was to start, three key players (goalkeeper Karan Thakur, defender Nikhil Pardeshi and forward Ashish Chetty) asked for permission to join Western and RCF on contract. “I could not refuse, because pro teams offer jobs after they have tried out players. We can only give them a playing opportunity.”

Navy and the two railway sides are established outfits, employing players on a sports quota and giving contracts to others with special skills, similar to how corporate companies operate. The Bombay Republicans, in contrast, are like a hockey NGO, offering a performance stage to amateurs from city schools, colleges and outsiders from season to season before big teams come talent-hunting. Founded by Merzaban ‘Bawa’ Patel and the late Balaram Mohite on Republic Day in the city (hence the club name), its high point thus far has been the Super League. Now, their Gold Cup qualification has given them a fresh high.

Self-belief was the first task. “I knew most of them for years. Some outstation players had played for Republicans in local events. Super Division level was new for most, they did not know if they could cope,” said the defender, whose fitness at 36 helped him remain on the turf 70 minutes over six matches. “Team spirit made our dreams come true. I do not like to coach from the dugout. I hate making them do things I cannot.”

Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha played two games and guided excited youngsters. Outstation player Vikas Yadav joined from Pune, and travelled to and fro on match days. Errol D’Silva, another Customs hand, commuted after work at JNPT to the Churchgate stadium. Two other outstation talents, Reyaz Quereshi and Mohit Kathoute, were put up in rooms at the hockey stadium. “The support of Godrej made this possible. We could not have thought of kitting a team for the Super League and paying for the catering contractor bills otherwise.”

St. Andrews offered its hockey turf to train under floodlights. “Our coach, Edgar Mascarenhas Jr., worked out a plan for every opponent.” Remedios, a Senior Tax Assistant with the Customs Ballard Estate office, and BR teammates will assemble for the Gold Cup again after a week’s break. Taites, a STA at the airport, will don goalkeeping pads again. “We want to show what team work can achieve. The Bombay Republicans gave me a hockey breakthrough. Now, it is my turn to give back. We groom players to a certain level; it is for other teams to pick them.” The hockey assembly line chugs on.