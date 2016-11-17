Ramayan actor run over by train near Kandivali

Television and theatre actor Mukesh Rawal, best known for his portrayal of Vibhishan in popular teleseries Ramayan , died after being run over by a local train near Kandivali on Tuesday morning. According to railway police officers, the incident occurred at around 9:33 a.m. between Kandivali and Borivali stations.

Officials said the Borivali railway police were informed at around 10 a.m. by the station master at Kandivali that a man around 55 years of age had been run over and was taken to Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali, where he was declared dead before admission. “On Wednesday, Borivali resident Jayesh Barbhaya came to the police station and told the personnel on duty that his father-in-law Mukesh Rawal had been missing since Tuesday. He was shown a picture of the deceased and was taken to the hospital, where he identified the body as Mr. Rawal's,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Deoraj, Western Railway. The police handed over Rawal’s body to his daughter Aarya on Wednesday afternoon.