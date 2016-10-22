Raj Thackeray to take final call on Ae Dil...

Days after launching a protest against the release of Karan Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil for featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in it, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday met to decide whether it will continue the protest or accept Mr. Johar’s apology. Party chief Raj Thackeray is likely to announce the decision within the next 48 hours.

On Friday, Mr. Thackeray held a meeting of his deputies at his residence, Krishnkunj, in Dadar to discuss strategy. According to party sources, two clear points of views were voiced in the meeting. “One view was to stay firm on the stand without compromising at all. We have received such huge support from the ground level that going back on it would mean disaster for the party,” said a party leader, who declined to be named.

However, a section in the party feels Mr. Johar’s apology should be considered. After the protests began, Mr. Johar released a video in which he said he would not cast Pakistani actors in the future, and asked that the film be released on certain conditions. “The release will be on Diwali. If the party decides to launch aggressive protests, the chances are that the festive mood will be spoiled. At the same time, activists will be arrested in the midst of a festival. Whether the party wants that to happen is the question now,” the leader said.

Mr. Johar has been trying to meet Mr. Thackeray and had sought an appointment with him, which was rejected by the MNS chief. Following the meeting, the right to take a final decision was given to Mr. Thackeray.

