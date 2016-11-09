Progressive forces to unite at Goa meet

The ‘Dakshinayan Abhiyan’, a movement that sprung up last year through a collective desire to forge solidarity between all progressive forces, will hold a national convention in Goa from November 18 to 20.

Describing Goa as the most suitable place for the convention because of its immense cultural diversity and peaceful coexistence of diverse communites, renowned writer and national convener Ganesh Devy said, “It is a struggle for the freedom of creative expression that foregrounds tolerance and dialogue.”

“We expect over 900 delegates, 600 of which would be from different parts of the country, and will include writers, journalists, filmmakers and others,” said writer Datta D. Naik.

The convention will begin at Margao in South Goa on November 18 with a ‘ Sankalp Yatra ’, a procession which will culminate at the historic Lohia Maidan at 6 p.m. This will be followed by a public meeting addressed by Hamid Dabholkar, Medha Pansare, Shrivijay Kalburgi, K. Sadchidanand, Dhanaji Gurav, Uttam Parmar, K. Neela and Manan Kumar Mandal.

The inaugural session on November 19 will have speeches by Ganesh Devy, Leela Samson and Bezwada Wilson. A symposium on ‘Have Indian Intellectuals failed India?’ will be presided over by Fr. Victor Ferrao.

In the afternoon, there will be a symposium called ‘Dichotomy between Development & Environment’ featuring Claude Alvares and Dattaprasad Dabholkar, among others. In the evening, there will be a talk on ‘Kashmir: Beyond Bullets’. A multilingual poetry session will be presided over by Vasant Abaji Dahakt.

The concluding day will have a session on ‘Superstitions & Social consciousness in Indian Folklore. The day will also see a session on ‘Media: Freedom & promiscuity’, and a talk by Yogendra Yadav on ‘India at Crossroads’, followed by a discussion in which Raosaheb Kasabe will take part.

Anand Karandikar, Harsha Badkar and others will participate in the concluding session ‘Action plan to fight communalism’.