Prabhas not offered Dhoom 4

Telugu star Prabhas has refuted reports that he has been offered a role in Yash Raj Films’ Dhoom 4 .

There have been rumours that the 36-year-old Baahubali actor was soon going to make his acting debut in Bollywood and would star in the fourth instalment of the superhit action franchise.

When asked about his Hindi debut, Prabhas said, “There were some good offers, but I have two of my home productions that are bilingual. They were good offers, but I had these two films. I am not saying I will not do [Hindi films].”

The actor did not divulge details about the offers that came his way. When quizzed if there was an offer from YRF, pat came his reply: “No.”

Prabhas was talking on the sidelines of the Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival With Star here where the first look of Bahubali: The Conclusion was launched. The much-awaited epic is the sequel to 2015 blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning .

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the sequel will hit theatres in April 2017. — PTI