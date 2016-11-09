Police give husband clean chit in woman’s murder

Two days after the body of 27-year-old Anjali Pawar was found at her residence in Khandeshswar, the police have confirmed that her husband Praveen Pawar was not involved in the murder.

“Though the initial suspicion was on her husband, after his interrogation, it was confirmed that he was not involved. He had left his wife Anjali a year and half ago, and since then has no relation with her,” said assistant police inspector Santosh Jadhav of Khandeshwar station.

Praveen was traced to Saswad in Pune where he is currently residing. Anjali was a sex worker and it is now suspected that she was murdered by a customer. “Our suspect now is her customer who killed her, dumped her body in the bathroom, locked the door from outside, and left. We are now checking her call detail record to find who her customers were. As per the call record, she was alive till 11 p.m. on November 3,” said API Jadhav.

The police had found a picture of Anjali with a kid, which on interrogation of Praveen was revealed that the baby belonged to her friend. Anjali had shifted to Sai Leela building at Akurli village a month ago and the rent agreement was in the name of Praveen. According to the police, Anjali had faked Praveen’s signature and got the agreement done.

The writer is a freelance journalist