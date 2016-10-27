Police buildings to be exempt from property tax

Buildings for the police will be exempt from property tax, as per the new rules approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier this week. The State Home Department has also requested the government to amend the development control rules (DCR) so that a new rule for more floor space index (FSI) for police projects can be introduced. The changes, officials said, will pave the way for speedy construction and completion of police projects.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) K.P. Bakshi told The Hindu that earlier, there was a delay in construction of office space for Force One due to issues related to payment of property tax to the BMC. “There is a general feeling within the force [that] their projects be exempted from property tax,” he said.

However, urban development department (UDD) officials said while exemption from property tax has been given, the demand for FSI is unlikely to be approved. “We have discussed and formulated section 33(3)(b) last year for regulating FSI regarding police projects, but the Home Department’s new proposal is set to make that redundant. These (changes) are only to favour certain developers and we will not approve them,” a senior UDD official said.

The exemption from property tax was necessitated after the construction of the office for Force One was delayed by the Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited. A new office for the Commissioner of Police was also delayed for the same reason, officials said.

Senior police officials said three major projects have been delayed for similar reasons in the recent past. The Bombay Police Act does have clear provisions for exemptions, but the changes will ensure all projects by the police housing and welfare corporation are exempt. The decision was taken following deliberations between the Mumbai Police and BMC officials last week.

Officials said even Zilla Parishads will now have to reflect the changes made to the Bombay Police Act and not levy property tax on police stations. “Since most police projects are being planned by the housing corporation, it was necessary to effect the changes in the Act as well,” an official said.

