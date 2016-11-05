Police, NMMC probe hand behind hoardings against Tukaram Mundhe

The police and officials of the the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) are going through CCTV footage to track down the person who put up hoardings criticising NMMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on streetlight poles on the Sion-Panvel highway.

A day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis suspended the no-confidence motion against Mr. Mundhe, the hoardings sprung up on streetlight poles from Juinagar to Vashi toll naka.

On Thursday, NMMC officials removed the hoardings and registered a complaint with Vashi, Nerul and Turbhe police stations under the Maharashtra Public Property Defacement Act.

An NMMC official said it could be the handiwork of a political party. He said, “There were rumours that the hoardings were put up by Project Affected People [PAP], but it doesn’t look so because the messages on the hoardings pertain not only to PAPs but also to vendors, contractors and businessmen. The messages were in response to Mr. Mundhe’s action against illegal constructions and businesses without license.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Pradeep Kannalu said, “While we have CCTV cameras near Vashi flyover and Vashi toll naka, there are no CCTVs at Juinagar and Nerul. We are doing our best to find the person behind the illegal hoardings.”

The writer is a freelance journalist